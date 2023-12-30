Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica Sells 75,000 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE STWD opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.84%.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 196,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

