Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica Sells 75,000 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE STWD opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.63.
Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.84%.
Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
