Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 1,921,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

