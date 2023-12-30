State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.46. 1,084,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,389. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

