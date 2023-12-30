Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Acquires 6,315 Shares

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 6,315 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $58,729.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $623,406.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 7,437 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $71,618.31.

Shares of STCN opened at $9.64 on Friday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Connect by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 328,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

