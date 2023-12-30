Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

