Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Stericycle by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 60,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

