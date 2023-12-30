StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,358.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amedisys by 10.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,744.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

