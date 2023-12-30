StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

BSQR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

