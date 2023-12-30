StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 33.0 %

EKSO opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.