StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 33.0 %
EKSO opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.87.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
