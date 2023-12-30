StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 8.0 %
NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
