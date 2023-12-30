StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.