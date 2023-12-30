StockNews.com Downgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

