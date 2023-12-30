StockNews.com Downgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.14.

Get Copa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPA

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Copa by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,944,000 after buying an additional 267,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,017,000 after buying an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.