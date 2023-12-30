StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.0 %

AMS stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

