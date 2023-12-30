StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

