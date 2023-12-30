StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatronics

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.36. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.