StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 6.2 %
SVVC stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
