StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.72.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 264,518 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,805,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
