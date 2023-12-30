StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.68.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
