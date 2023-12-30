StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.68.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

