StockNews.com Lowers Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $231.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 17.74%.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
