StockNews.com Upgrades CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
