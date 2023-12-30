StockNews.com Upgrades CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 389,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 400.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 353.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.