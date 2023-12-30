Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 404.1% in December

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 404.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 193,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $971.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

