Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) Trading Down 0.1%

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.42. 4,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Get Strive Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Strive Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Strive Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Strive Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strive Small-Cap ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strive Small-Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:STXK Free Report ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Strive Small-Cap ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.