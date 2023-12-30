Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) Trading Down 0.1%

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.42. 4,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Strive Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
