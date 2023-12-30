Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.85

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and traded as high as $18.10. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 10,980 shares changing hands.
Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
