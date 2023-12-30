Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €14.15 ($15.55) and last traded at €14.22 ($15.63). 134,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.30 ($15.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.94.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

