SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading Down 12%

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report) fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 21,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 12,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$718,630.00 and a PE ratio of 0.15.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

