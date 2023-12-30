Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS SOHVY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.