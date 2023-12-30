Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $756.92. 518,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,428. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $536.77 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $298.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $682.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

