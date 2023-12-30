Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 109,540 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 4.2% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.96. 3,388,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,481. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

