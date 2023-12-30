Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,098 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.03. 168,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

