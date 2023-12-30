Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $14.94 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 10.6% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.25. 7,327,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

