Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $58.83 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 276,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,828,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 41.7% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

