Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $599,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $187.22. The company had a trading volume of 800,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,026. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

