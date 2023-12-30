Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $775,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.06. 2,284,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,796. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

