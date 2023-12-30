Sunesis Advisors LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 127,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,979 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BIT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 317,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,076. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.