Sunesis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

