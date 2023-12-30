Sunesis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. 2,455,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 654.60%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $90,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,947,747.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

