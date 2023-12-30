Sunesis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,518. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

