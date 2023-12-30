Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.63. 2,342,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

