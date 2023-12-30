Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,716 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,769,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,177,031. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

