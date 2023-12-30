Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,916,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.00. The company had a trading volume of 533,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,705. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $487.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.36.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

