Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.67

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $8.71. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

