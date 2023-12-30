Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sunvault Energy Price Performance

Shares of SVLT stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. Sunvault Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Sunvault Energy Company Profile

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

