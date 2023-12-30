Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sunvault Energy Price Performance
Shares of SVLT stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. Sunvault Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Sunvault Energy Company Profile
