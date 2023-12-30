TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.40

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.40 ($14.73) and last traded at €13.38 ($14.70), with a volume of 301709 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.35 ($14.66).

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.