Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Down 0.4%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.42 ($14.75) and last traded at €13.48 ($14.81). Approximately 6,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.54 ($14.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $878.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.29.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

