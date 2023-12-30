Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $0.98. Tantech shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2,570,938 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tantech

Tantech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.