Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $20.25 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

