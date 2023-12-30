Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.34

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.34 and traded as high as C$56.51. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$56.45, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$436.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$51.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.60, for a total transaction of C$556,000.00. In other Teck Resources news, Director Sarah Ann Strunk purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,486.50. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.60, for a total transaction of C$556,000.00. Insiders own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

