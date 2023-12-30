Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $7.60. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 171,970 shares changing hands.

TEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.89 million. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.44%. Analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth $62,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

