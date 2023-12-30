Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 343.5% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:EMF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,472. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
