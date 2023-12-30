Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 343.5% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:EMF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,472. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,455,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 798.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 172,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,222 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

